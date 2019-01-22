Chairman of massive D.C. conglomerate nominated for Academy Award

Steven Rales received the Oscar nod as one of the producers of director Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs,” which is nominated in the best animated feature film category. He shares the nomination with Anderson and producers Scott Rudin and Jeremy Dawson.

Steven Rales, the billionaire chairman of D.C.-based Danaher Corp., was nominated for an Academy Award on Tuesday.

Rales received the Oscar nod as one of the producers of director Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs,” which is nominated in the best animated feature film category. He shares the nomination with Anderson and producers Scott Rudin and Jeremy Dawson.

It’s the second time Rales has been up for on Oscar. He shared a nomination in 2015 with Anderson, Rudin and Dawson for “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” which was up for best picture. It lost to “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).”

Rales has been involved in four of Anderson’s previous films as the principal of production company Indian Paintbrush. He was the executive producer of “The Darjeeling Limited” and “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and a producer of “Moonrise Kingdom,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” in addition to “Isle of Dogs.” He is also backing Anderson’s next film, “The French Dispatch,”…