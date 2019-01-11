202.5
Body of Minnesota Marine fatally shot in DC comes home

By The Associated Press January 11, 2019 7:07 am 01/11/2019 07:07am
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The body of a U.S. Marine from Minnesota who was fatally shot at the Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C., has been returned to his hometown for memorial services.

KFGO radio reports the body of 20-year-old Lance Cpl. Riley Kuznia of Karlstad, Minnesota, was flown into the Fargo, North Dakota, airport late Thursday and turned over to his family.

The soldier was accidentally shot and killed on New Year’s Day while on duty. According to the Marines, another Marine stationed at the barracks fired his service weapon, and the bullet struck Kuznia.

Kuznia joined the Marines after graduating from high school in northwestern Minnesota in 2017. His funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday at the Tri-County High School gymnasium in Karlstad.

Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com

Topics:
Local News Washington, DC News
