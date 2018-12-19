These D.C. bar owners are willing to take a gamble on sports betting

A couple of District bar owners are cautiously optimistic about the prospect of bringing sports gambling to their respective venues.

Geoff Dawson, owner of Penn Social, Rocket Bar, Buffalo Billiards, Iron Horse Tap Room and Jackpot, said he will enthusiastically pursue licenses once it’s clear how the betting model will be integrated into brick-and-mortar facilities.

Fritz Brogan, owner of Mission Navy Yard, said he is also looking into the licensing process but is anticipating input from local neighborhood groups and the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration, which issues liquor licenses.

“It would stupid for us for not to look into this,” Brogan said. “But I hope the D.C. Lottery asks for feedback from local business.”

Under the new law, passed by the D.C. Council Tuesday by an 11-2 vote, operators who seek licenses inside Capital One Arena, Audi Field, Nationals Park and the St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena must pay a $250,000 application fee to acquire…