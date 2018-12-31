202.5
The Warner Building has sold for nearly $380M

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 31, 2018 2:14 pm 12/31/2018 02:14pm
The Warner Building has officially changed hands.

JBG Smith Properties Inc. (NYSE: JBGS) has sold the 621,000-square-foot office building, located at 1299 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, to an affiliate of CBRE Global Investors for $376.5 million, according to the D.C. Recorder of Deeds. The 13-story Warner building is the 23rd-largest office building in Greater Washington, per WBJ research.

The deal works out to about $606 per square foot.

While the Warner Theatre, originally called the Earle Theatre, was built in 1924, the mixed-use office component wasn’t completed until 1993. The building was renovated in 2012, with upgraded entrance and elevator lobbies, a renovated atrium lobby, a new fitness center and a sky terrace.

JBG Smith took ownership of the Warner Building in July 2017 when the company was created through a spin-merge of Vornado Realty Trust’s D.C.-area holdings and The JBG Cos. It has been on a selling tear in recent months, with the goal of ultimately shedding at least…

