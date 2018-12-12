202.5
Santa Fe-based arts venture sets sights on Washington

By The Associated Press December 12, 2018 12:31 am 12/12/2018 12:31am
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico-based startup company for immersive art installations known as Meow Wolf is planning a large-scale exhibition in Washington, D.C.

Meow Wolf announced Tuesday that it is working in partnership with the Washington-based Morris and Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation to create the venture.

The three-story exhibit is scheduled for 2022 in the Fort Totten community. It will span an area the size of a large grocery story.

Meow Wolf rose to prominence with an interactive exhibit in a converted Santa Fe bowling alley that combines psychedelic design work with narrative story telling.

The company has been awarded public economic development incentives in New Mexico and is launching other ventures in Denver and Las Vegas. A self-made documentary describes the emergence of Meow Wolf from a local arts cooperative.

