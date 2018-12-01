202.5
Home » Washington, DC News » Providence to keep emergency…

Providence to keep emergency services open into the new year

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 1, 2018 12:05 pm 12/01/2018 12:05pm
5 Shares
Providence hospital at 1150 Varnum St. NE, has agreed to keep its low-acute emergency care services and 10 to 15 inpatient beds open through April. (Courtesy Washington Business Journal)

Providence Health System’s closure — or at least part of it — has been pushed back.

The Northeast D.C. hospital, which had planned to shut down its emergency room walk-in service Dec. 5 and all acute-care services by Dec. 14, will continue to operate its emergency department for patients with low-acute, less severe conditions through April 30, the D.C. Hospital Association confirmed.

The hospital will also keep active 10 to 15 inpatient beds to support those emergency services through April, according to DCHA. The move, DCHA said, follows discussions between the association, D.C. Health department and St. Louis-based Ascension Health, the Catholic nonprofit owner of Providence hospital — and came just hours before Providence was prepared to cease ambulance traffic Saturday.

“Providence Hospital is continuing to work with DC Health — including applying to renew its hospital license so it can continue to operate Emergency Services through April 30, 2019 — and will provide…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance d.c. DC Hospital Association Local News northeast d.c. Providence Health System Washington Business Journal Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Remembering Penny Marshall

Photos from the life and career of director and actress Penny Marshall, who died Dec. 18, 2018, at age 75.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500