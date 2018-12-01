Providence to keep emergency services open into the new year

Providence Health System, in Northeast D.C., had planned to shut down its emergency room walk-in service Dec. 5 and all acute-care services by Dec. 14. However, it will continue to operate its emergency department for patients with low-acute, less severe conditions through April 30.

Providence Health System’s closure — or at least part of it — has been pushed back.

The Northeast D.C. hospital, which had planned to shut down its emergency room walk-in service Dec. 5 and all acute-care services by Dec. 14, will continue to operate its emergency department for patients with low-acute, less severe conditions through April 30, the D.C. Hospital Association confirmed.

The hospital will also keep active 10 to 15 inpatient beds to support those emergency services through April, according to DCHA. The move, DCHA said, follows discussions between the association, D.C. Health department and St. Louis-based Ascension Health, the Catholic nonprofit owner of Providence hospital — and came just hours before Providence was prepared to cease ambulance traffic Saturday.

“Providence Hospital is continuing to work with DC Health — including applying to renew its hospital license so it can continue to operate Emergency Services through April 30, 2019 — and will provide…