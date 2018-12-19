202.5
GWU Hospital says it’s back in the game to work toward East End Hospital deal

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 19, 2018 3:49 pm 12/19/2018 03:49pm
George Washington University Hospital said Wednesday it will resume talks to work toward a definitive agreement with the District to operate a new hospital in Southeast — a major win for the project’s supporters who feared its departure would destroy it.

The hospital’s decision to continue negotiations follows the D.C. Council’s vote Tuesday night to waive the certificate of need requirement for both the new Ward 8 facility and a bed expansion at the Foggy Bottom campus, and to remove the amendments that led the hospital to pausing talks with the city.

“We are encouraged that the District of Columbia Council has approved revised legislation for the East End Health Equity Act of 2018. This will allow us to continue negotiations with the District government with the hope of reaching a definitive agreement,” GWU Hospital’s statement read. “As always, we remain focused on providing the highest quality healthcare to the residents of Washington DC.”

Topics:
business Business & Finance george washington university hospital GWU Hospital Local News southeast southeast dc Washington Business Journal Washington, DC News
