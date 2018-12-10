202.5
Daniel Snyder, District officials working with Congress on NFL stadium provision

December 10, 2018
Washington’s NFL team is working with local and federal lawmakers to place a provision in the upcoming congressional spending bill to establish a new stadium on the RFK Stadium campus in the District, according to The Washington Post.

The measure would also open the 190-acre campus to commercial development by extending the District’s long-term lease on the land from the federal government for 99 years beyond its 2038 expiration and removing restrictions limiting the land to sports and recreation uses, according to the report.

The effort comes as team owner Daniel Snyder and government officials are uneasy about maintaining momentum for a new stadium in the District once control of the House flips from Republicans to Democrats in January, according to the report.

Snyder sees getting the deal done before Congress adjourns as critical, according to the report, which the Post says is based on conversations with multiple local and federal officials familiar with discussions. Snyder…

500