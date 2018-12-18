D.C. Council approves St. E’s hospital bill after changes; GWU Hospital mum

The D.C. Council voted 10-2 Tuesday to waive the certificate of need process to build both the new facility and a new patient tower in Foggy Bottom planned by GWU Hospital as part of the deal.

The agreement with George Washington University Hospital to operate a new hospital in Southeast D.C. might not be dead.

The D.C. Council voted 10-2 Tuesday to waive the certificate of need process to build both the new facility and a new patient tower in Foggy Bottom planned by GWU Hospital as part of the deal. The bill now moves to Mayor Muriel Bowser, clearing the way for the mayor to negotiate the final operational agreement with GWU Hospital.

The original bill passed in November was designed to speed up the delivery of the hospital at St. Elizabeths, but it nearly sank the project after GWU Hospital said it wouldn’t stay involved if two deal-killer amendments added two weeks ago when the bill was up for final reading weren’t removed.

Those amendments would have required the Foggy Bottom hospital to embrace an employee union and an affiliation with Howard University Hospital at the new 150-bed facility.

Councilmembers say those issues appear to be largely resolved after Councilman…