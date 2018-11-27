Newseum opens exhibit on shooting at newspaper in Maryland

202.5
By The Associated Press November 27, 2018 1:53 am 11/27/2018 01:53am
Courtesy Newseum

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Newseum in Washington, D.C., has a new exhibit about the shooting that killed five staff members at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Maryland in June.

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that the new installation will be open through at least the end of the year.

“Behind the News: A Deadly Attack on a Community Newspaper” examines the risks journalists face and how the Capital Gazette staff published a newspaper the day after police say a man with a shotgun fatally shot five people at the news outlet’s offices in Annapolis.

Newseum vice president of exhibits Patty Rhule says it’s an important example explaining the increase in violent behavior toward journalists and why it’s important to support local news.

