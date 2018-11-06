202
Home » Washington, DC News » Man who fell onto…

Man who fell onto train tracks sues eatery that served booze

By The Associated Press November 6, 2018 10:05 am 11/06/2018 10:05am
4 Shares

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who fell onto Metro train tracks in the nation’s capital is suing a restaurant that he says served him too much alcohol.

News outlets report Patrick Augusma is suing Maggiano’s Little Italy for negligence. He says it’s the eatery’s fault that he suffered facial fractures and head trauma when he fell last year. The $2 million lawsuit filed last week says Maggiano’s served Augusma drinks even though he “visibly appeared to be intoxicated.”

Augusma’s attorney, Keith Watters, is requesting a jury trial.

WRC-TV says the restaurant hasn’t responded to requests for comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maggiano's Little Italy metro Washington, DC News wmata
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Election Day

Voters take their civic duty seriously. See photos from around D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500