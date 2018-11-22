202.5
Man arrested as passengers cite anti-Semitic statements

By The Associated Press November 22, 2018 9:55 am 11/22/2018 09:55am
ATLANTA (AP) — A man who passengers say made anti-Semitic statements aboard a Delta Air Lines flight has been arrested.

Police arrested 34-year-old David Toaff of Washington on Wednesday after his flight from Washington arrived in Atlanta.

WXIA-TV reports officers met the plane and that Toaff was charged with obstructing police and disorderly conduct, with police saying he continued the disturbance with officers.

Passengers say Toaff began making statements against Jews during the flight and demanded that all Jews raise their hands so he could identify them.

At least one onlooker posted a video of Toaff’s arrest to social media.

Atlanta-based Delta confirms police met the flight “due to a customer’s behavior on board the flight.”

Records show Toaff remained jailed Thursday morning in Clayton County. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/

