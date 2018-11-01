202
Ireland expands Embassy Row presence with townhouse buy

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 1, 2018 7:18 am 11/01/2018 07:18am
Ireland, that is, the sovereign state, has acquired a large Massachusetts Avenue NW townhouse adjacent to its embassy as it seeks to expand its mission in the nation’s capital.

The $4.25 million sale of 2232 Massachusetts Ave. NW was recorded Oct. 26. The 6,500-square-foot building formerly served as the Embassy of Egypt’s economic and commercial bureau until it hit the market earlier this year.

The seller is listed as a Rockville-based LLC registered to a Gregory R. Grinder.

The property’s description, posted on Zillow, is that of a “beauty,” with restored original doors and original molding, six fireplaces, seven bathrooms, 11 offices and meeting rooms and a rare off street driveway with heated garage and private backyard.

Siobhán Miley, press counsellor with the Embassy of Ireland, said the Irish government has an objective “to expand our global footprint by opening new missions and expanding a number of our current Embassies, including our Embassy in Washington, D.C.”

800
