Ex-director of military charity found guilty of fraud

By The Associated Press November 29, 2018 7:02 pm 11/29/2018 07:02pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The former director of a military support organization has been found guilty in connection with a scheme to steal from the charity.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release the jury found 40-year-old Patricia Pauline Driscoll guilty Thursday of wire fraud, tax evasion and first-degree fraud. Driscoll was the former executive director of the Armed Forces Foundation. She resigned from the Washington-based charity in 2016.

Prosecutors say the jury found Driscoll engaged in a scheme in which she stole from the charity, defrauded donors and lied to the Internal Revenue Service and the public about her salary and benefits.

Driscoll faces a maximum 20 years in prison on the wire fraud charge and a maximum 10 years for first-degree fraud. Tax evasion carries a statutory maximum of five years.

Topics:
Local News Patricia Pauline Driscoll Washington, DC News
