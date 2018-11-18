Home » Washington, DC News » Barack Obama surprise guest…

Barack Obama surprise guest at Michelle Obama’s book show

By The Associated Press November 18, 2018 1:53 am 11/18/2018 01:53am
Share

When the conversation shifted toward Mrs. Obama's feelings about her husband, Jarrett announced a "special guest" and Barack Obama came on stage carrying a bouquet of pink roses for his wife.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama practically brought the house down at Michelle Obama’s book show in Washington.

The former first lady is currently touring the country promoting her memoir, “Becoming,” and participated in a conversation Saturday night moderated by her longtime friend and former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

When the conversation shifted toward Mrs. Obama’s feelings about her husband, Jarrett announced a “special guest” and Barack Obama came on stage carrying a bouquet of pink roses for his wife.

The crowd at Capital One Arena leapt to its feet.

Jarrett asked him what about Michelle Obama captured his heart when they met at a Chicago law firm where she was his mentor.

Barack Obama said she was “one of a kind,” strong and honest, and someone he knew he could always count on.

He also said he knew that if she was the mother of his children their offspring would be “extraordinary.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
barack obama becoming Entertainment News Government News Local News michelle obama Washington, DC News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 18-24
Celebrity deaths
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Today in History: Nov. 18
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Photos: 2018 CMAs
Wildfires ravage California
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
15 Thanksgiving turkey recipes
People's Choice Awards
November Entertainment Guide
Election Day
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
Travel trends
Fall foliage comes to DC area
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Side dishes for your Thanksgiving meal
Potato recipes for upcoming holidays
Thanksgiving dessert recipes
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note
Fall Movie Guide