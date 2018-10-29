202
Home » Washington, DC News » Utah has highest share…

Utah has highest share of trick-or-treaters; DC has lowest

By The Associated Press October 29, 2018 12:24 pm 10/29/2018 12:24pm
Share

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Better get the candy ready, Utah.

Utah has the largest share of children of trick-or-treating age this Halloween. The U.S. Census Bureau puts that age range from 5 to 14 years old.

About 1 in 6 Utah residents fall into that age range, the highest of any state, according to some Associated Press numbers crunching.

In pure volume, California has the most potential trick-or-treaters — 5 million kids between ages 5 and 14.

The census estimates potentially 41 million trick-or-treaters across the nation and about 120 million homes from which to score candy.

The chances of getting toilet-papered for not having candy are lowest in the District of Columbia, where only 1 in 11 residents are trick-or-treat age.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Holiday News Living News Local News National News Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: Thousands of runners embark on Marine Corps Marathon

Thousands of runners, from active duty Marines and veterans to cancer survivors and amputees, set off on the 43rd annual Marine Corps Marathon this morning. See photos and videos.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500