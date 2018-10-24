The Latest: 2 suspicious packages addressed to Rep. Waters

Here is the latest on explosive devices sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, CNN and others.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on explosive devices sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, CNN and others (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

The FBI is confirming that two additional suspicious packages, addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters, have been intercepted that are similar in appearance to five others that were received.

The FBI updated its tally in a tweet Wednesday night.

It came as federal authorities said a package addressed to Waters with similar markings and characteristics to the other devices was intercepted at a Los Angeles mail facility.

Earlier in the day, Waters said her Washington office was the target of a suspicious package, though it wasn’t immediately clear if that was related to the others.

Authorities say pipe bombs addressed to Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former CIA director John Brennan and former Attorney General Eric Holder have also been intercepted in recent days.

__

9:15 p.m.

A law enforcement official says the pipe bombs that were sent to several prominent Democrats and CNN were packed with powder and shards of glass.

The official says the devices were made from PVC pipe that was about six inches long and covered with black tape.

The official says each device also had a small battery, similar to a watch battery. The official didn’t say whether the powder was explosive.

The official, who viewed X-ray images of the device, wasn’t authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The FBI has said the packages containing the explosives were sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder, billionaire George Soros and CNN.

— Colleen Long

__

8:30 p.m.

A package addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters appears similar to bombs sent to prominent Democrats in New York and Washington, D.C., and has been intercepted at a Los Angeles mail facility.

That’s according to a law enforcement official who said the package has similar markings and characteristics to five others that had been discovered this week.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The five other packages all contained pipe bombs and targeted Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, CNN and others.

Waters, a California Democrat, said earlier Wednesday her Washington office, too, was the target of a suspicious package.

That package was intercepted at a facility that processes congressional mail. It wasn’t immediately clear if that was related to the others.

— Michael Balsamo

__

7:50 p.m.

A law enforcement official says tests have determined that a powder found inside an envelope delivered to CNN along with a pipe bomb was harmless.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

New York City’s police commissioner said earlier Wednesday that the package sent to CNN’s offices in Manhattan contained a live explosive and an envelope containing white powder.

The FBI said the package was similar to explosives sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder and billionaire George Soros.

The package sent to CNN was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, a frequent guest on the channel. The official says that parcel contained no note or claim of responsibility.

— Tom Hays

__

7:35 p.m.

Former CIA Director John Brennan says he may have been targeted because he’s a strong Trump administration critic, after an explosive addressed to him was mailed to CNN’s New York bureau.

Speaking at an Austin event Wednesday night, Brennan said he’d “been contacted by folks in the security realm” who are investigating the explosives. He didn’t elaborate.

Brennan says, “If I and others are being targeted because we’re speaking out” it’s “a very unfortunate turn of events.”

A frequent Trump critic, Brennan is actually an analyst for NBC News, not CNN.

He says, “Donald Trump too often has helped to incite these acts of violence” but “I’m hoping that maybe this is a turning point.”

__

7:20 p.m.

The attempted bomb attacks against President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, CNN and others are front-and-center at the preshow of President Donald Trump’s Wednesday night Wisconsin rally.

But Trump’s rally crowd is still jeering Clinton and the press.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker both addressed the attempted attacks, with Ryan calling them an “act of terrorism” that has no place in our democracy.

But other speakers still singled out Obama and the press in their remarks, prompting boos.

The crowd also erupted at one point into a familiar “Lock her up!” chant directed at Clinton, Trump’s 2016 rival.

The pipe bombs targeted prominent Democrats, but did not cause any injuries.

__

6:40 p.m.

New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill says investigators are reviewing security video to see if they can identify a courier believed to have delivered a package containing a pipe bomb to CNN’s Manhattan office.

O’Neill said in an appearance on CNN Wednesday that he was “pretty sure those images will be caught on video and we’ll be able to find out where that person came from before they entered the building and where they went to after.”

The FBI says five packages containing explosives targeting Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, CNN and others are being analyzed at the bureau’s lab in Virginia.

The packages had stamps, but investigators were piecing together how they were delivered.

The first package was found Monday at the New York compound of liberal billionaire George Soros.

___

5:40 p.m.

The U.S. Capitol Police are confirming they are investigating a suspicious package found at a facility that screens congressional mail before it arrives on Capitol Hill.

The statement comes after Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters said earlier Wednesday that her Washington office was the target of a suspicious package. It was not immediately clear if that package was related to explosive devices sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and others.

Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki did not describe the device. She said it was removed from the offsite facility and it is now being investigated by Capitol Police and the FBI.

Malecki said the Capitol Police are also working with local law enforcement agencies in Florida. All of the packages had a return address of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Florida Democrat.

___

4:50 p.m.

The FBI says five packages containing explosives targeting Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, CNN and others are being analyzed at the bureau’s lab in Virginia.

The agency says each package had a return address of “DEBBIE WASSERMAN SHULTZ,” a misspelling of the Florida congresswoman’s name.

The FBI confirmed all of the packages had printed address labels and six stamps.

The first of the packages was found Monday at the suburban New York compound of liberal billionaire George Soros.

The package delivered to CNN on Wednesday was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan.

Another package was addressed to former Attorney General Eric Holder. The FBI says that package did not reach its intended destination and was rerouted to the return address on the envelope in Florida.

__

4:45 p.m.

Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz says two of her district offices, in Sunrise, Florida, and Aventura, Florida, were evacuated Wednesday after reports of a suspicious package at the Sunrise office.

Crude pipe bombs targeting Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, CNN and others were intercepted Tuesday night and Wednesday in a rash of attacks. The packages had the return address of Wasserman Schultz, an apparent reference to her role as former chair of the Democratic National Committee.

Wasserman Schultz says she will “not be intimidated by this attempted act of violence,” adding, “This appalling attack on our democracy must be vigorously prosecuted.”

Wasserman Schultz says she is “deeply disturbed by the way my name was used” in the attack, but will continue her work in Congress.

__

4:35 p.m.

Democratic leaders in Congress say President Donald Trump’s words condemning violence “ring hollow” until he stops talking and acting in ways that divide Americans.

Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi say in a joint statement that Trump has “condoned physical violence and divided Americans with his words and actions.”

The Democrats list Trump’s backing of a GOP congressman who “body-slammed” a reporter, his relationships with dictators and his handling of a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville as examples of statements he should take back.

Trump called for national unity Wednesday after crude pipe bombs targeting Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, CNN and others were intercepted. The president said “acts or threats of political violence have no place in the United States.” He said a federal investigation is under way.

__

4:15 p.m.

CNN chief Jeff Zucker is criticizing the White House for what he calls “a total and complete lack of understanding” about the seriousness of attacks on the media.

Zucker tweets that President Donald Trump and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders have shown “no comprehension” that their words matter.

Some at CNN are angry that Sanders’ first statement on the explosive devices did not mention CNN as one of the targets, although a later tweet by her did so.

CNN is also upset that a fundraising letter that attacked CNN was sent out Wednesday by the Trump campaign, after CNN’s New York headquarters was evacuated. Trump’s campaign chairman later apologized for the message, which he said was pre-programmed and automated.

Trump’s campaign rallies frequently include chants of “CNN sucks.”

__

3:50 p.m.

A device intended for former Attorney General Eric Holder is among those intercepted in recent days.

That’s according to two people who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press to discuss an ongoing investigation.

One of the people says the device was sent to the wrong address. It was then sent back to what was listed as the return address, an office of Florida Rep. Deborah Wasserman Schultz.

The person said the device was believed to be similar to those sent to other officials, including former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

— Eric Tucker in Washington

___

3:45 p.m.

Rep. Maxine Waters says her Washington office was the target of a suspicious package.

The California Democrat says in a statement that U.S. Capitol Police informed her about the package and that it had been referred to the FBI.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the suspicious package is related to the explosive devices sent to former President Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton and CNN.

The outspoken congresswoman is frequently criticized by President Donald Trump. He has called her “an extremely low IQ person” and has pegged her level of intellect as “somewhere in the mid-60s,” which is considered the range for a mental disability.

Waters says she appreciates law enforcement officials’ work on the investigation and that she “unequivocally” condemns any act of terror or violence.

___

3:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s campaign is apologizing for an email message criticizing CNN that was sent to supporters less than two hours after that network’s New York headquarters was evacuated because it had been sent a crude explosive device.

Campaign chairman Brad Parscale said via Twitter that it was a pre-programmed, automated message that was not caught before news of the explosive device came out. Parscale said the campaign does not condone violence against anyone who works for CNN, or anyone else.

The message asks recipients to take a “media accountability survey” to fight back against the “fake news’ attacks and bias against hardworking Americans.”

The fundraising message says it has some breaking news for CNN: that the real America exists outside of the liberal bubble.

The president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, was listed as the person sending the email.

___

3:30 p.m.

Police in South Florida say they are investigating a package delivered to the second of two offices for U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

This comes after explosive devices were sent to Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, CNN and others.

Police in Aventura, Florida, said on their official Twitter feed that “In an abundance of caution, we are having a package that was addressed to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz checked” by the Miami police and fire department.

Earlier Wednesday, police evacuated Wasserman’s office building in Sunrise, Florida, and were investigating what the FBI said was a suspicious package there.

Wasserman Schultz could not immediately be reached for comment.

___

2:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump says “acts or threats of political violence have no place in the United States.” He’s addressing the suspicious packages sent to former President Barack Obama, the Clintons, CNN and others.

Trump says he received a briefing from federal officials earlier Wednesday on what he called the “despicable acts.” He says that “a major federal investigation” is now underway.

And he’s calling on the nation to come together, saying: in these times “we have to unify.”

Trump did not mention any of the recipients of the packages in his remarks.

But he says, “We’re extremely angry, upset, unhappy about what we witnessed this morning and we will get to the bottom of it.”

Trump’s comments came at the top of remarks discussing his administration’s efforts to combat the opioid crisis.

___

2:30 p.m.

New York City police say a suspicious package found at the New York City office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo did not contain a bomb.

Department spokesman J. Peter Donald said on Twitter that the item had been “cleared by NYPD personnel” and was unrelated to pipe bombs mailed to high-profile Democrats and CNN’s hub in the city.

A spokesman for Cuomo said the package contained computer files related to a far-right political group that has been in the news lately over a brawl with protesters.

Cuomo had initially said during a news conference Wednesday that he had received a “device” at his office.

Later, Cuomo told reporters outside his office that it had been a “hectic” morning. Earlier in the day, his office had denied receiving any suspicious packages.

___

2:20 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he condemns “today’s attempted acts of domestic terrorism” after explosives were sent to the homes of Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama.

McConnell thanked law enforcement and first responders “who protect our leaders and public figures from such unconscionable acts.”

The crude pipe bombs targeting Clinton, Obama and the TV network CNN were intercepted Tuesday night and Wednesday.

___

1:20 p.m.

NYPD’s chief of counterterrorism says the explosive device sent to CNN’s headquarters in New York appeared to be sent by the same person who mailed pipe bombs to George Soros, Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama.

John Miller and FBI officials said at a news conference the devices all appeared to be crude pipe bombs. The New York device was black and had wires.

Miller says it started on Monday night with the device sent to Soros. He says they’re looking at the devices as a pattern, and they have not made any arrests.

No one was injured by any of the devices.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during the new conference he would not be surprised if more devices were uncovered. He said his office received one and it was being dealt with.

___

1:05 p.m.

New York City’s police commissioner says a package sent to CNN’s offices in New York contained what appeared to be a live explosive and an envelope containing white powder.

At a briefing near Manhattan’s Time Warner Center, Commissioner James O’Neill pledged to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The police department’s top counterterrorism official, John Miller, said the substance was being tested to see if it is dangerous.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at the briefing that “we will not allow these terrorist thugs to change the way we live our lives.”

Investigators said the device appeared to be similar to explosives sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and billionaire George Soros.

___

1 p.m.

Hillary Clinton says at a Florida fundraiser that “we are fine” and is thanking the U.S. Secret Service for intercepting an explosive device in a package “long before it made its way to our home.”

Clinton was speaking at a Coral Gables fundraiser for Democratic congressional candidate Donna Shalala, a former health and human services secretary.

The former secretary of state says her family is grateful for the Secret Service’s “service and commitment and obviously never more than today.”

The Secret Service says the package addressed to the Clinton’s suburban New York home was identified as a potential explosive device during routine mail screening procedures. The Clintons didn’t receive the package and were not at risk of receiving it.

___

12:55 p.m.

First lady Melania Trump is condemning “all forms of threats and violence” after explosive devices were sent to the homes of Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama and CNN in New York.

The first lady’s office says in a statement that, “Mrs. Trump condemns all forms of threats and violence” and “thanks law enforcement for their heroic efforts.”

The U.S. Secret Service said Wednesday it intercepted a bomb addressed to Clinton and also discovered a possible explosive sent to Obama. Also Wednesday, a police bomb squad was sent to CNN’s offices in New York City and the newsroom was evacuated because of a suspicious package.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted that Trump and the administration are monitoring the situation closely. She says these “cowardly acts are unacceptable and won’t be tolerated.”

___

12:50 p.m.

In Florida, the Broward Sheriff’s Office is using a bomb squad robot in the investigation of a suspicious package at the office of Rep. Deborah Wasserman Schultz, the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.

Police are also investigating the suspicious package near Wasserman Schultz’s office on the Sawgrass Corporate Parkway in Sunrise, which is near Fort Lauderdale.

The congresswoman was expected to be in Coral Gables, along with Hillary Clinton, at a campaign event for Donna Shalala on Wednesday morning, but she did not attend. Her Washington office declined to give her whereabouts.

Miami FBI spokesman Mike Leverock says the agency is aware that a suspicious package was mailed to Wasserman Schultz’ office in Sunrise and agents are on the scene.

___

12:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump is echoing his vice president’s condemnation of explosives sent to the homes of Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama.

Trump retweeted a message from Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday, adding “I agree wholeheartedly!” In his tweet, Pence condemned “attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, @CNN & others.”

The U.S. Secret Service said Wednesday that it intercepted a bomb that was addressed to Clinton and also discovered a possible explosive sent to Obama. Also Wednesday, a police bomb squad was sent to CNN’s offices in New York City and the newsroom was evacuated because of a suspicious package.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted that Trump and his administration were monitoring the situation, adding that their condemnation “certainly includes threats made to CNN as well as current or former public servants.”

__

12:01 p.m.:

House Republican leaders say that the person or people who sent explosives to the homes of Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama should be brought to justice.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said they were “reprehensible acts” and “we cannot tolerate any attempt to terrorize public figures.”

The U.S. Secret Service said Wednesday that it intercepted a bomb that was addressed to Clinton and also discovered a possible explosive sent to Obama.

Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 3 Republican in the House, said “this is a dangerous path and it cannot become the new normal.” He said the attempted attacks are “pure terror.”

Scalise survived life-threatening injuries after he was shot at a congressional baseball practice in 2017. He tweeted that he’s experienced “first-hand the effects of political violence.”

__

11:43 a.m.

Two law enforcement officials say a suspicious package that prompted an evacuation of CNN’s offices in New York City is believed to contain a pipe bomb.

The officials said the CNN bomb was crude but operational and was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who appears on air on other broadcast and cable outlets.

The officials say the device discovered Wednesday appeared to be similar to explosives sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and billionaire George Soros.

A separate law enforcement official told The Associated Press that the explosive discovered at Soros’ suburban New York compound on Monday was a pipe bomb.

All three officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the investigation publicly.

The Secret Service hasn’t provided details about the devices that were sent to Clinton and Obama.

— By Associated Press writers Colleen Long and Michael Balsamo in Washington

__

11:30 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence is condemning “attempted attacks” against former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and CNN.

Pence tweeted Wednesday: “These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country.”

He thanked law enforcement and added: “Those responsible will be brought to justice.”

The U.S. Secret Service said Wednesday that it had intercepted a bomb that was addressed to Hillary Clinton and also discovered a possible explosive that was sent to Obama. Also Wednesday, a police bomb squad was sent to CNN’s offices in New York City and the newsroom was evacuated because of a suspicious package.

__

11:16 a.m.

The U.S. Secret Service says media reports that it has intercepted a suspicious package bound for the White House “are incorrect.”

The law enforcement agency tasked with protecting the president and other dignitaries says it has intercepted two packages in Washington and New York. The packages were respectively addressed to the residences of former President Barack Obama in Washington and Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, New York.

The Secret Service says neither was at risk of receiving the packages.

__

10:25 a.m.

Hillary Clinton was campaigning for Democrats in Florida and wasn’t at the family’s suburban New York residence when a suspicious package addressed to her was seized by the Secret Service.

Former President Bill Clinton was at the family’s Chappaqua, New York, home when the package was intercepted at a Westchester County, New York, facility. That’s according to a person familiar with his schedule who spoke on condition of anonymity and wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.

The person says the device was screened at the Westchester facility and never reached the Clintons’ home.

The Secret Service says the package was identified during routine mail screening procedures and the Clintons weren’t at risk of receiving it.

Hillary Clinton is headlining a fundraiser Wednesday for Florida congressional candidate Donna Shalala.

—By Ken Thomas.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Brennan is not a CNN contributor but appears on other broadcast and cable outlets.

This story has been corrected to show that Wasserman Schultz did not attend campaign event as expected.

