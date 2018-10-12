202
Lyft is now the official ride-share of Events D.C.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 12, 2018 6:00 am 10/12/2018 06:00am
Events D.C. has named Lyft its official ride-sharing service as part of a new effort to establish more corporate partnerships. 

Lyft will have exclusive branding rights inside and outside the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, the RFK Stadium campus and the newly opened Entertainment and Sports Arena at St. Elizabeths in Congress Heights — all venues under the umbrella of the city’s conventions and sports authority.

Lyft will also be the only ride-sharing outfit with dedicated pick-up and drop-off spots at the venues, with signs on the street and specific pins within the Lyft app near the facilities. New Lyft users can get a $10 credit when they sign up with the code “EVENTSDC.”

Events D.C. will push the code out in all of its events marketing, and provide it to promoters renting out the facilities as well. 

The partnership is heavily focused on the new Entertainment and Sports Arena, which opened in September in a part of the city that hasn’t typically drawn many casual…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Entertainment News events dc Local News lyft Transportation News Washington Business Journal Washington, DC News
