202
Home » Washington, DC News » First sign language Starbucks…

First sign language Starbucks opens in DC

By The Associated Press October 23, 2018 12:19 pm 10/23/2018 12:19pm
3 Shares
FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, a barista reaches for an empty cup at a Starbucks in the Pike Place Market in Seattle. Starbucks has opened its first U.S. “signing store” to better serve hard of hearing customers. The store in Washington, D.C. is just blocks from Galludet Univerisity, one of the nation’s oldest universities serving deaf and hard of hearing students. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Coffee drinkers in the nation’s capital can now order that tall pumpkin spice iced skim latte in sign language.

Starbucks has opened its first U.S. “signing store” to better serve hard of hearing customers. The store in Washington is just blocks from Gallaudet University, one of the nation’s oldest universities serving deaf and hard of hearing students.

Marlee Matlin, the only deaf actor to win an Academy Award, posted an Instagram video of herself ordering a drink early Tuesday. “The sign for the week is COFFEE,” she wrote.

Starbucks announced in July that it would hire 20 to 25 deaf or hard of hearing baristas to work at the store.

The store is modeled after a similar Starbucks signing store which opened in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2016.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Living News Local News National News sign language starbucks Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: Julia Louis-Dreyfus receives Mark Twain Prize

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been honored with the Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500