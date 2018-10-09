202
Ex-aide to settle probe of staff being used as babysitters

By The Associated Press October 9, 2018 8:33 am 10/09/2018 08:33am
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former aide to the mayor of the nation’s capital has agreed to settle an ethics investigation into allegations that she used government staff as babysitters during work hours.

The Washington Post reported Monday that former deputy mayor Courtney Snowden and the D.C. Board of Ethics and Government Accountability agreed Snowden pay a $3,000 settlement. The settlement will be paid in $250 installments over 12 months.

Snowden also admitted to requesting employees and interns care for her child. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser spokeswoman LaToya Foster says in a statement that the mayor’s office already addressed the allegations internally.

Snowden previously was found in 2017 to have circumvented a required lottery to enroll children at desirable public schools outside of their neighborhoods.

