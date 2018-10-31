202
DC mayor closes troubled shelter for homeless families

By The Associated Press October 31, 2018 8:05 am 10/31/2018 08:05am
A railroad bridge crosses the Anacostia River near DC General homeless shelter and RFK Stadium in this Jan. 26, 2018 photo. D.C. police searched this stretch of river, including under the bridge, for any evidence related to the disappearance of Relisha Rudd. The 8-year-old girl was last seen alive in March 2014. (WTOP/Mike Murillo)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Mayor Muriel E. Bowser has closed a troubled city shelter that made headlines in 2014 when an 8-year-old girl disappeared from it.

The Washington Post reports Bower officially closed D.C. General Tuesday, partially fulfilling her 2014 campaign promise of replacing it with smaller shelters. The last two families left Monday. Two of the seven promised shelters opened last month.

D.C. General is a former hospital that has been used as a homeless family shelter since 2001. It housed as many as 1,000 people at its peak, with many complaining about poor living and safety conditions.

An 8-year-old girl named Relisha Rudd disappeared from the shelter in 2014. She was last seen with a shelter janitor, who was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during the search for Relisha.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser DC General homeless shelt Local News relisha rudd Washington, DC News
