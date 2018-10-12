D.C. Council bill would require Providence hospital to get approval before closing

Providence Health System’s plan to close its Northeast D.C. hospital Dec. 14 has raised many questions, but one thing is clear: efforts to keep it open are in motion.

Council members Vincent Gray, D-Ward 7, chairman of the health committee, and Kenyan McDuffie, D-Ward 5, plan to introduce emergency legislation at the D.C. Council’s Tuesday meeting that would require hospitals and health care facilities to get formal approval before shutting down. The temporary measure would amend 1996 legislation to say that the State Health Planning and Development Agency, which handles D.C.’s Certificate of Need process to approve facility openings and expansions, would also have the authority to approve or disapprove these types of closures.

Currently, the law says health care providers must only give 90 days notice of their intention to end operations. The council members’ new bill hearkens to policy before 1996, when health providers were required to receive a CON to close. But after that law…