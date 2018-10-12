202
Home » Washington, DC News » D.C. Council bill would…

D.C. Council bill would require Providence hospital to get approval before closing

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 12, 2018 7:11 am 10/12/2018 07:11am
Share

Providence Health System’s plan to close its Northeast D.C. hospital Dec. 14 has raised many questions, but one thing is clear: Efforts to keep it open are in motion.

Council members Vincent Gray, D-Ward 7, chairman of the health committee, and Kenyan McDuffie, D-Ward 5, plan to introduce emergency legislation at the D.C. Council’s Tuesday meeting that would require hospitals and health care facilities to get formal approval before shutting down. The temporary measure would amend 1996 legislation to say that the State Health Planning and Development Agency, which handles D.C.’s Certificate of Need process to approve facility openings and expansions, would also have the authority to approve or disapprove these types of closures.

Currently, the law says health care providers must only give 90 days notice of their intention to end operations. The council members’ new bill hearkens to policy before 1996, when health providers were required to receive a CON to close. But after that law…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Local News Providence Health System Washington Business Journal Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Royal weddings are quite the affair at Windsor Castle where Princess Eugenie married tequila executive Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of the castle Friday.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500