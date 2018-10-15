202
Home » Washington, DC News » Bill would give DC…

Bill would give DC mayor, other officials $20K raises

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 7:54 am 10/15/2018 07:54am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill set to be introduced to the city council in the nation’s capital would give the mayor, council chair and city attorney general each $20,000 raises.

The Washington Post reported Friday that Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and Attorney General Karl A. Racine are up for re-election in November without serious challengers. The pay raises would take effect in January.

Mendelson says he’s leading the pay raise effort because the mayor’s salary of $200,000 has stayed the same since 2007. District law prevents mayoral pay increases to take effect during the mayor’s current term. The council chair and attorney general salaries are legally set $10,000 below the mayor’s salary, and the other 12 council members get automatic pay raises.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Local News raise Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes

Ready to get cozy and whip up some warm, comforting food? Here are 20 recipes to test in your kitchen this fall.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500