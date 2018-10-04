202
4 more cities win support for plans to curb climate change

By The Associated Press October 21, 2018 4:20 pm 10/21/2018 04:20pm
BOSTON (AP) — Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., are among 20 cities being awarded support for their work to reduce carbon emissions.

The cities were announced Sunday as the latest winners in the Bloomberg American Cities Climate Challenge. Each will receive a support package valued at up to $2.5 million.

The $70 million program aims to help cities accelerate plans to fight climate change. It’s backed by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

The winning cities say the support will bolster initiatives in areas including bicycle infrastructure, solar power and energy improvements in large buildings.

They join six other winning cities announced in an earlier round. Others will be announced this fall.

Bloomberg says the federal government is “asleep at the wheel” on climate change, leaving cities to play a larger role.

