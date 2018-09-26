The Wharf already in talks for potential replacement for Taylor Gourmet

Monty Hoffman, founder and CEO of Wharf co-developer PN Hoffman, said his company has already heard from several retailers interested in taking over that spot at 85 District Square SW.

Almost exactly one year since opening, The Wharf is dealing with its first storefront closure.

Last weekend, D.C.-based hoagie chain Taylor Gourmet abruptly shut down nearly all of its locations in the Washington region and Chicago, including a prominent spot at the Southwest waterfront destination.

And Monty Hoffman, founder and CEO of Wharf co-developer PN Hoffman, said his company has already heard from several retailers interested in taking over that spot at 85 District Square SW.

Hoffman said Hoffman-Madison Waterfront must wait for Taylor Gourmet to take care of its legal obligations before officially re-leasing the space, which he says was successful despite the company’s struggles. He said he’s leaning toward another fast-casual spot to balance out The Wharf’s other dining options, including higher-end, sit-down restaurants Del Mar de Fabio Trabocchi and Kith and Kin.

“It’s an ideal size for a fast-casual restaurant and can easily be replaced with someone else,” said Hoffman,…