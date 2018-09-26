202
The Wharf already in talks for potential replacement for Taylor Gourmet

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 26, 2018 3:03 pm 09/26/2018 03:03pm
Almost exactly one year since opening, The Wharf is dealing with its first storefront closure.

Last weekend, D.C.-based hoagie chain Taylor Gourmet abruptly shut down nearly all of its locations in the Washington region and Chicago, including a prominent spot at the Southwest waterfront destination.

And Monty Hoffman, founder and CEO of Wharf co-developer PN Hoffman, said his company has already heard from several retailers interested in taking over that spot at 85 District Square SW.

Hoffman said Hoffman-Madison Waterfront must wait for Taylor Gourmet to take care of its legal obligations before officially re-leasing the space, which he says was successful despite the company’s struggles. He said he’s leaning toward another fast-casual spot to balance out The Wharf’s other dining options, including higher-end, sit-down restaurants Del Mar de Fabio Trabocchi and Kith and Kin.

“It’s an ideal size for a fast-casual restaurant and can easily be replaced with someone else,” said Hoffman,…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

