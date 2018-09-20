202
Home » Washington, DC News » The Navy Yard Whole…

The Navy Yard Whole Foods has an opening date, a charitable partner and a sushi restaurant

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 20, 2018 7:30 am 09/20/2018 07:30am
4 Shares

Whole Foods Market will open its long-awaited Navy Yard-area store at 9 a.m. on Oct. 18, the Amazon-owned grocer announced this week.

The 35,000-square-foot South Capitol Hill store, as Whole Foods is calling it, is located at 101 H St. SE on the ground floor of Agora, one of three adjacent apartment buildings that comprise WC Smith’s The Collective. The first phase of The Collective, Park Chelsea, opened in 2016 and the final phase, The Garrett, broke ground late last year.

The store will employ roughly 170 full and part-time workers.

The Whole Foods outpost will feature the second location of D.C.-based Kaz Sushi Bistro, more than 100 “local supplier products” including Ice Cream Jubilee, Whisked! And M’Panadas, and a self-serve fresh Severino pasta bar. It also offers the SoCap Wine Bar & Pub, and, to open later, a “yet-to-be unveiled dining venue with mountwatering selections from a D.C. local chef,” per a release.

Whole Foods will donate 5 percent of the store’s Oct.…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Food & Restaurant News grocery stores Local News Washington Business Journal Washington, DC News whole foods
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500