The Navy Yard Whole Foods has an opening date, a charitable partner and a sushi restaurant

Whole Foods Market will open its long-awaited Navy Yard-area store at 9 a.m. on Oct. 18, the Amazon-owned grocer announced this week.

The 35,000-square-foot South Capitol Hill store, as Whole Foods is calling it, is located at 101 H St. SE on the ground floor of Agora, one of three adjacent apartment buildings that comprise WC Smith’s The Collective. The first phase of The Collective, Park Chelsea, opened in 2016 and the final phase, The Garrett, broke ground late last year.

The store will employ roughly 170 full and part-time workers.

The Whole Foods outpost will feature the second location of D.C.-based Kaz Sushi Bistro, more than 100 “local supplier products” including Ice Cream Jubilee, Whisked! And M’Panadas, and a self-serve fresh Severino pasta bar. It also offers the SoCap Wine Bar & Pub, and, to open later, a “yet-to-be unveiled dining venue with mountwatering selections from a D.C. local chef,” per a release.

Whole Foods will donate 5 percent of the store’s Oct.…