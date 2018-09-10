The home of The Passenger in Shaw is for sale

The building that houses the popular Shaw bar The Passenger is up for sale Herndon-based real estate brokerage Calkain Cos. has been retained to seek buyers for the Seventh Street building that is home to…

The building that houses the popular Shaw bar The Passenger is up for sale

Herndon-based real estate brokerage Calkain Cos. has been retained to seek buyers for the Seventh Street building that is home to the cocktail bar and eatery, which maintains a longterm lease there, according to a release sent out Monday.

Offered for sale is the fee simple ownership of the building, while The Passenger has built-in rent increases as part of its lease, according to the release.

The property at 1539 Seventh St. NW is located a short walk from the Shaw and Mount Vernon Square Metro stations and City Market at O.

The Passenger initially closed its Mount Vernon Square location in 2015 at reopened at Seventh Street in August 2016.

Rick Fernandez and Andrew Fallon of Calkain are representing the seller.

“Retail in D.C. has consistently performed well, and 1539 Seventh St. provides investors an opportunity to own street-front retail with little to no landlord responsibilities and long-term…