New Dupont Circle BID names first executive director

The Dupont Circle Business Improvement District has its first chief.

The newly formed BID’s board has named Colleen Hawkinson, most recently the manager of strategic planning at the D.C. Department of Transportation, as executive director. Hawkinson, per a release, has two decades of experience in urban planning.

“With its vibrant small and local businesses, plus its cultural and historical significance, it has become a quintessential public space experience,” Hawkinson said of the neighborhood in a release. “I look forward to working with the board and all the BID partners as we develop a clear vision for a clean, safe and energetic community.”

The 11-block BID, representing some 150 restaurants and 80 shops, was formed in March but doesn’t officially begin operations until October, the start of the next fiscal year. Like the District’s other BIDs, its goals are branding, visibility and public space maintenance, “all in an effort to grow sales, increase visitations and…