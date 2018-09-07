202
Home » Washington, DC News » Mark Ein dives into…

Mark Ein dives into esports, buys Overwatch team as Activision league expands to D.C.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 7, 2018 8:35 am 09/07/2018 08:35am
Share

Serial investor and entrepreneur Mark Ein, owner of the Washington Kastles and World TeamTennis, has found his way to esports, launching Washington Esports Ventures and buying a D.C.-based team in the Overwatch League.

Ein, CEO of Capitol Investment Corp. and Venturehouse Group LLC, owner of the Washington City Paper and chairman of Kastle Systems, “is one of eight new high-profile team owners in the multi-city, multimillion-dollar expansion of the Overwatch League, bringing the league total to 20 Overwatch teams worldwide,” per a release.

Terms were not disclosed.

Washington Esports Ventures is a partnership of Ein, New York City-based growth equity firm Artist Capital Management and Dyson Dryden, Ein’s business partner. Events D.C. is an “anchor supporter,” according to a release. It’s not the first foray into esports for the city’s conventions and sports authority; Events D.C. took on a sponsorship of esports team NRG Esports in 2017.

“As esports continues to evolve…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal Washington, DC News Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500