Is this D.C.’s fanciest dry cleaner? Dryy to open near Union Market

There comes a point when the cycle of disruption in any industry comes full circle. Think Amazon opening brick-and-mortar bookstores, or Hello Fresh selling its meal kits at Giant.

Next up? Dry cleaning. As startups like Rinse, Cleanly and Washio (RIP) try to revolutionize laundry in recent years with apps and on-demand orders, one local company thinks the next-generation version of dry cleaning is … actual dry cleaning stores. Where have we heard of this before?

Dryy, opening early next year near Union Market, wants to shake up the way customers interact with dry cleaners and provide a more refined space where they pick up and drop off clothes. The venture, from Ashburn valet laundry service Total Cleaners, attempts to solve two problems: For those in a hurry, the company looks to address the long lines to pick up or drop off clothes with a mix of kiosks and a software system that tracks clothing and lets you know exactly when it’s ready for pickup. And for those who need more…