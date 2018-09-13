202
Home » Washington, DC News » Hotel liquor license kept…

Hotel liquor license kept over protest of Trump’s character

By The Associated Press September 13, 2018 8:54 am 09/13/2018 08:54am
Share
FILE - This Dec. 21, 2016, file photo shows the The Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. The Philippines is the latest foreign government to plan an event at Donald Trump's Washington hotel, even as the president faces lawsuits alleging he is violating the Constitution by accepting such business. The Philippines says the hotel is a fitting venue for its June 12 Independence Day party because other embassies have held national celebrations there, but ethics experts question the motive for the choice, especially since the Philippines is currently negotiating a trade deal with the U.S. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has declined to see a case by residents who argue the city’s Trump International Hotel should lose its liquor license over its owner’s character.

The complaint by the residents — three ministers, two retired judges and two rabbis — says President Donald Trump is violating city law that says license applicants must be of “good character.” The complaint cites accusations of sexual misconduct and patterns of deception.

The Washington Post reports the board ruled Wednesday, saying liquor license owner character is only reviewed when licenses are issued, transferred or renewed. Chair Donovan Anderson says it’s important to note Washington hotel liquor license owners are required to apply to review their licenses by March 31.

The residents’ attorney, Joshua Levy, says they’ll ask for reconsideration.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Local News National News Trump International Hotel Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500