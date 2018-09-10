202
Georgetown University top-ranked area school in U.S. News rankings, again, while Howard jumps

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 10, 2018 7:41 am 09/10/2018 07:41am
Georgetown University has once again landed the highest ranking among Greater Washington institutions of higher learning in the annual U.S. News ranking of best colleges, while Howard University jumped 21 spots to come in at 89.

Princeton University held serve as the top national university, according to the rankings, released Monday, followed by Harvard University at No. 2 and Columbia University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Chicago and Yale University tied at No. 3. The full list is available here.

Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, meanwhile, rose a single spot to No. 10, tied with Northwestern University, over the 2017 list.

The annual ranking includes data on more than 1,800 schools across the U.S. including, for the first time this year, on the graduation rates of low-income students. Acceptance rate, meanwhile, was eliminated as a factor, while the weight of expert opinions and SAT/ACT scores was reduced to place more value on outcomes.

Among…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Education News georgetown university howard university Washington Business Journal Washington, DC News
