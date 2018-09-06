Capital One Arena to host NCAA playoff basketball in 2021

The Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament will return to D.C. in 2021, ACC Commissioner John Swofford said Thursday. The District has hosted the tournament twice before. Duke won it in 2005 over Georgia Tech…

The District has hosted the tournament twice before. Duke won it in 2005 over Georgia Tech and North Carolina routed Virginia in the final in 2016. The venue had or will have three different names for all three: the MCI Center in 2005, the Verizon Center in 2016, and Capital One Arena in 2021.

The 2019 tournament is headed for Charlotte, North Carolina, and the 2020 tournament to Greensboro, North Carolina. Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center in New York is scheduled to host the men’s ACC tournament in 2022.

Capital One Arena frequently hosts college hoops; it was the site for the Atlantic 10 tournament in 2018 and will also host some Sweet Sixteen games for the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. The venue may be even better positioned for major events going forward after the $40 million renovation that is expected to finish later this year.

