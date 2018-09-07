As Mystics start championship run, Monumental is already seeing dollar signs

A D.C. sports franchise is once again on the cusp of glory. For the first time in its 20 years of existence, the Washington Mystics have advanced to the WNBA Finals and have a chance…

For the first time in its 20 years of existence, the Washington Mystics have advanced to the WNBA Finals and have a chance to knock off two-time champion Seattle Storm. The first of the five-game series is Friday evening in Seattle.

The Mystics are the latest in a string of Monumental Sports and Entertainment-owned teams to appear in a championship game or series this year. In late July, the Washington Valor beat out the Baltimore Brigade, another Monumental team, to win its first Arena Football League championship. And who can forget the Washington Capitals first-ever Stanley Cup in June, ending a decadeslong championship drought for the District?

Experts say the Mystics run could offer Monumental a golden marketing opportunity, a chance to boost its exposure as its star player, Elena Delle Donne, rises in popularity and the entire local team prepares for a new arena, the Event DC Entertainment & Sports Arena, set to open…