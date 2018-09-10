Amazon joins the D.C. Chamber of Commerce

Amazon.com Inc. has joined the D.C. Chamber of Commerce, a move that further cements the company’s presence in a region that is on the short list for the online retail and web services giant’s second…

Amazon.com Inc. has joined the D.C. Chamber of Commerce, a move that further cements the company’s presence in a region that is on the short list for the online retail and web services giant’s second headquarters.

Vincent Orange, the chamber’s president and CEO, told me that Amazon was invoiced in late August for $2,285, the membership cost for companies with between 101 to 200 employees in the District.

“Amazon certainly is a major, major catch for us,” Orange said. “To be able to have them as part of our membership is just great. As a member, clearly we would anticipate them being part of the government affairs committee.”

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) declined to comment for this story. Its decision to enlist in the D.C. chamber adds to the firm’s growing efforts to join local business groups and work with various stakeholders and lawmakers through its lobbying shop. The company has also advertised for a D.C.-based economic development manager whose responsibilities would include working…