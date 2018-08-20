Why construction has stopped at the Latham Hotel site in Georgetown (updated)

Key story highlights: Construction at the site of the former Latham Hotel in Georgetown has stalled. The developer is holding off until it sells part or all of the property, or lands retail tenants and…

Anyone passing through Georgetown on a regular basis probably has noticed the tower crane at 3000 M St. NW, a rarity in the historic neighborhood.

They may also have noticed that not much progress has been made at the site, which was home to the shuttered Latham Hotel. Property owner Thor Equities said in 2016 it planned to build a new retail building fronting M Street and to install a new hotel in the tower that previously housed most of the Latham’s rooms.

But there’s been little measurable change in the status since at least December, when WBJ last made a visit there.

Now, the owner is marketing the property for sale, either in its entirety or just the hotel portion which sits…