This D.C. financial services startup focused on retirees just raised $10M

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 20, 2018 1:51 pm 08/20/2018 01:51pm
United Income, a financial services and investment management firm geared toward older or retired customers, has raised more than $10.1 million in a new funding round, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The D.C.-based company has not returned a request for comment on how the new funding will be used.

The new round comes roughly two years after Matt Fellowes launched United Income with about $5 million in funding. Fellowes said at the time that while people are living longer than ever, their retirement solutions — which focus on building assets as opposed to drawing them down over time — haven’t kept up. 

Fellowes has had success building financial companies before, having founded D.C.-based HelloWallet in 2009 before selling it to investment research firm Morningstar Inc. in 2014 for $52.5 million. After that, he was chief innovation officer at Chicago-based Morningstar (NASDAQ: MORN), which invested about $2 million of United Income’s original funding…

