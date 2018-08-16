202
Home » Washington, DC News » The home of The…

The home of The Palm has sold

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 16, 2018 10:14 am 08/16/2018 10:14am
Share

The home of The Palm has changed hands.

Invesco Real Estate has sold 1225 19th St. NW, an office building anchored by the power-dining spot on the ground floor, to an affiliate of Boston-based Marcus Partners. The price was not released, but two deeds were recorded for the building on Tuesday, one for $26.4 million and the other for $15.5 million.

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP represented Invesco, procured the buyer and arranged the acquisition financing, per a release. Its team included Jim Meisel, Andrew Weir, Stephen Conley, Matt Nicholson, Dave Baker, Dan McIntyre and Jay Graham.

The eight-story, roughly 73,000-square-foot building is 87 percent leased to 12 tenants, including The Palm, Dane & Colfax PLLC, London & Mead/Andrew J. Kline LLC and the International Center for Alcohol Policies. There is top floor availability, under 10,000 square feet with four sides of glass. Marcus Partners is expected to launch an improvement program for the lobby, common areas and building systems.

The…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Local News The Palm Washington Business Journal Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500