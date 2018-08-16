The home of The Palm has sold

The home of The Palm has changed hands. Invesco Real Estate has sold 1225 19th St. NW, an office building anchored by the power-dining spot on the ground floor, to an affiliate of Boston-based Marcus…

Invesco Real Estate has sold 1225 19th St. NW, an office building anchored by the power-dining spot on the ground floor, to an affiliate of Boston-based Marcus Partners. The price was not released, but two deeds were recorded for the building on Tuesday, one for $26.4 million and the other for $15.5 million.

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP represented Invesco, procured the buyer and arranged the acquisition financing, per a release. Its team included Jim Meisel, Andrew Weir, Stephen Conley, Matt Nicholson, Dave Baker, Dan McIntyre and Jay Graham.

The eight-story, roughly 73,000-square-foot building is 87 percent leased to 12 tenants, including The Palm, Dane & Colfax PLLC, London & Mead/Andrew J. Kline LLC and the International Center for Alcohol Policies. There is top floor availability, under 10,000 square feet with four sides of glass. Marcus Partners is expected to launch an improvement program for the lobby, common areas and building systems.

