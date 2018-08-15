Sprint bringing 5G network to Washington

5G is coming to Washington.

Sprint Corp. and LG Electronics USA announced Tuesday they are releasing a smartphone with 5G capabilities in the first half of next year.

The two companies said 5G mobile networks will initially launch in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York and Phoenix, with more markets to be added on a rolling basis.

Verizon announced this year it will bring residential 5G to Houston, Sacramento and Los Angeles. AT&T has also revealed it plans to launch 5G in a number of markets, including Atlanta, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Dallas.

“LG has done tremendous work developing technical designs that enable us to be among the first movers in mobile 5G,” Sprint Chief Technology Officer John Shaw said in a press release.

In April, T-Mobile announced their intention to buy Sprint in a deal valued at $26.5 billion, according to the New York Times.

Sprint and LG say 5G speed will allow for download and stream of full-length, high-definition…