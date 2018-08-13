Sakerum owner plans new restaurant in Dupont

The owner of Sakerum, the 14th Street restaurant and bar that combines Latin and Asian cuisines, has a second project in the works: Tokyo Pearl Gastropub in Dupont Circle.

The owner of Sakerum, the 14th Street restaurant and bar that combines Latin and Asian cuisines, has a second project in the works: Tokyo Pearl Gastropub in Dupont Circle.

Owner Stephanos Andreou has signed a lease for 2,000 square feet at 1301 Connecticut Ave. NW, confirms Alex Walker of Miller Walker Retail Real Estate, which represented the landlord in the transaction. Nick Papadopoulos of Papadopoulos Properties represented the tenant.

Tokyo Pearl will serve sushi and cocktails in the space formerly occupied by Avenue Jack, a men’s clothing boutique.

We’ve reached out to Andreou for more information on the concept and the time line and will update this post when we hear back.

Sakerum made a name for itself when it opened with its over-the-top cocktails that incorporated sushi and other food, thanks to mixologist Gina Chersevani. The restaurant also recently hosted a “naked sushi party,” in which guests ate sushi off the bodies of nearly-nude models.

The timing…