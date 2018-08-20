202
MWAA’s president is now one of the highest-paid airport execs in the U.S.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 20, 2018 12:35 pm 08/20/2018 12:35pm
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority really wants to keep its chief executive around.

According to The Washington Post, Jack Potter could make a total salary of $706,000 this year under terms of a deal signed in January but only made public this month. The salary would make him one of the highest-paid airport execs in the county.

The contract includes a base salary of $474,000, plus eligibility for more than $232,000 in bonuses, according to the report. The terms include an increase in his annual bonus to 30 percent of his base salary, or about $190,000. He also received a $90,000 retention bonus that he’ll be eligible for each year he remains with MWAA and a total of 39 vacation days — an increase from his former deal, according to the report.

Potter was making an annual salary of $450,000. The MWAA board brought in an outside consultant to examine the pay of regional CEOs in other industries to help determine Potter’s new salary, according to the report.  

