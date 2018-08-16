202
Mini Union Market-type food hall planned for Benning Road

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 16, 2018 12:14 pm 08/16/2018 12:14pm
Neighborhood Development Co. is planning a multifaceted food hall and market for River Terrace.
It would be a rare retail development in the neighborhood just east of the Anacostia River.
The developer is using a crowdfunding platform for the project to build community support.

D.C. developer Adrian Washington plans to build a 11,200-square-foot, multistalled food hall along the lines of Union Market in the River Terrace neighborhood of Northeast D.C. 

Benning Market, as it will be called, will be a one-story building at 3451 Benning Road NE with a mezzanine and space for a range of restaurant and retail offerings. Washington’s Neighborhood Development Company bought the 0.3-acre parcel for $1.6 million back in February. 

The market is just one piece of a larger plan NDC has for that block. It is already working on an affordable housing project at 3450 Eads St. NE and has drawn up plans for another mixed-use building, including retail and office space,…

500