Jonathan Aberman: What’s Washington’s brand? Maybe it’s too early to know.

There is widespread agreement that our region needs a catchy name that will trigger positive mental images and associations. Other regions have them. New York is The Big Apple, Chicago is The City That Works. And a low-lying area outside San Francisco is known as Silicon Valley. So it stands to reason that our region should have a catchy name too, particularly if we want to separate how people think about our business community from their general distaste for politics.

The problem, as our regional branding efforts have taught us, is that catchy regional names that stick don’t come out of a branding consultant’s hard work; they are actually a “bottom-up” phenomenon. Sticky names emerge when there is a consensus about what makes a region a valuable place to live and work. This is best illustrated by looking at how “Silicon Valley” came to be.

In the early 1950s, Stanford University, based in California’s Santa Clara Valley, decided to differentiate itself from other universities…