Investor takes control of second Minnesota Avenue NE shopping center, plans for a large ‘impact’

Cedar Realty acquired a strip retail center at 3924-3968 Minnesota Ave. NE, directly across the street from its Safeway-anchored East River Park retail and office campus.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE: CDR) sees big things for the Benning area of Ward 7, having spent more than $45 million across three years to assemble property there.

The Port Washington, New York-based shopping center owner, operator and developer this week acquired a 99-year ground lease, with an option to purchase, on a strip retail center at 3924-3968 Minnesota Ave. NE, directly across the street from its Safeway-anchored East River Park retail and office campus.

Cedar Realty paid about $7.7 million for the Minnesota Avenue property, known as Senator Square, which includes outposts of DTLR, Subway, Cricket Wireless and Dollar Tree. It paid $39 million for East River Park, located about a block south of the Minnesota Avenue Metro station, in 2015. East River Park is also home to D.C.’s Department of Employment Services and its 700 employees.

“With the acquisition of Senator Square, Cedar now has the opportunity to make an even larger impact on the Ward 7 community as this will complement…