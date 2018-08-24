202
Home » Washington, DC News » Investor takes control of…

Investor takes control of second Minnesota Avenue NE shopping center, plans for a large ‘impact’

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 24, 2018 3:53 pm 08/24/2018 03:53pm
Share

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE: CDR) sees big things for the Benning area of Ward 7, having spent more than $45 million across three years to assemble property there.

The Port Washington, New York-based shopping center owner, operator and developer this week acquired a 99-year ground lease, with an option to purchase, on a strip retail center at 3924-3968 Minnesota Ave. NE, directly across the street from its Safeway-anchored East River Park retail and office campus.

Cedar Realty paid about $7.7 million for the Minnesota Avenue property, known as Senator Square, which includes outposts of DTLR, Subway, Cricket Wireless and Dollar Tree. It paid $39 million for East River Park, located about a block south of the Minnesota Avenue Metro station, in 2015. East River Park is also home to D.C.’s Department of Employment Services and its 700 employees.

“With the acquisition of Senator Square, Cedar now has the opportunity to make an even larger impact on the Ward 7 community as this will complement…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Real Estate News Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500