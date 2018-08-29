I spy an error: 4-year-old catches flaw on train map

202
WASHINGTON (AP) — A 4-year-old boy playing a game with his father on a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority train spied with his little eye an error.

The Washington Post reports Ehren Reynolds and his son Theo were playing “Find the MARC” on a Metro train map when Theo instead found a mistake. Theo pointed to a station and said the map was wrong because it didn’t note that riders could get to the commuter rail system from the station.

Reynolds emailed Metro afterward and told them about Theo’s discovery. Metro spokesman Dan Stessel says Theo found a “rogue, outdated map.” Theo has since been invited to meet with Metro conductors as a reward for his sharp eye.

