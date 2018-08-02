202
Facebook, National Urban League to train D.C. business owners on digital marketing

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 2, 2018 9:23 am 08/02/2018 09:23am
Facebook Inc. is working with the National Urban League to bring training programs to several major cities, including D.C., to help small-business owners learn how to better market their businesses on digital platforms.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg announced the partnership at the National Urban League conference in Columbus on Wednesday. It’s estimated 1 million computing and digital jobs will be created in the U.S. by 2024, and the social media giant says it’s crucial that business owners understand how to use online tools, particularly on social media, to reach a larger audience.

Staring in 2019, Facebook will begin hosting free biannual training sessions at Urban League facilities. They’ll focus on digital business strategy, specifically social media and marketing, for small-business leaders. It’s estimated that 80 million companies use the platform every month, and for many it’s a shortcut around more complex and expensive website-building, she said.

“Those (web skills) are…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

