DC signature gatherers accused of forgery deny involvement

By The Associated Press August 30, 2018 7:06 am 08/30/2018 07:06am
WASHINGTON (AP) — A city councilmember in the nation’s capital says signature collectors for an opponent’s campaign forged names, and some of the campaign’s listed signature collectors deny ever holding the job.

The Washington Post reports three people listed as signature collectors for S. Kathryn Allen’s campaign say they never collected signatures. They say their information appears to be forged.

Incumbent council member Elissa Silverman has accused the first-time candidate’s campaign of widespread fraud and technical errors over the 6,000 signatures submitted to qualify Allen for the ballot. Allen’s campaign has blamed issues on hired signature-gathering company Strategies for Change Group. But Strategies for Change head Khalil Thompson says Allen’s campaign didn’t hire his company.

A pre-hearing conference at the Board of Elections is for next month.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Topics:
d.c. council elissa silverman Local News Local Politics and Elections News S. Kathryn Allen Washington, DC News
