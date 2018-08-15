Children’s Defense Fund sells D.C. headquarters

The Children’s Defense Fund is moving out of its longtime home near Union Station, having sold its headquarters building to a hotel owner for $23.8 million.

The Children’s Defense Fund is moving out of its longtime home near Union Station, having sold its headquarters building to a hotel owner for $23.8 million.

The late June sale of 25 E St. NW, first reported by Bisnow, is between The Children’s Defense Fund and Jetset Hospitality LLC. Jetset, controlled by Fabrice Souchaud, according to D.C. records, is also tied to the Windsor Inn, Eldon Luxury Suites, The Embassy Inn, The Baron Hotel and other, similar boutique hotels.

Bisnow reported that the CDF has leased back the eight-story, roughly 50,000-square-foot 25 E St. NW for a year, until it can locate new office space. Once out, 25 E will be converted into a boutique hotel with about 100 rooms.

The CDF has been in 25 E since at least 1994.