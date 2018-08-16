Arcadia Power nets $25M to expand clean energy connections

A local startup that connects consumers to clean energy sources is prepping for major expansion after adding to its war chest.

Arcadia Power, the D.C.-based developer of what it calls the first nationwide digital utility, on Thursday announced that it closed a $25 million Series B funding round led by G2VP.

ValueAct Spring Fund, McKnight Foundation, Energy Impact Partners and existing investors participated in the round, which follows last year’s $6 million Series A round led by Energy Impact Partners.

Arcadia Power connects homeowners and renters to regional renewable energy programs, allowing them to use wind and solar as part of their usual electricity consumption.

Members have access to an online dashboard where they can enroll in clean energy programs, track account activity, view energy usage and pay their utility bill. It integrates with more than 100 wind and solar utilities and has experienced 500 percent member growth over the last year, now surpassing 175,000 members, according…