2 men dead, found shot inside cars in separate incidents

By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 5:10 am 10/09/2017 05:10am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say two Washington men have died after being found shot inside vehicles in separate incidents.

Metropolitan police spokeswoman Margarita Mikhaylova told The Washington Post that authorities couldn’t say whether the cases were related. Police say 25-year-old Omar Earl Rodgers and 30-year-old Norman James were both found with gunshot wounds early Sunday at scenes roughly 4 miles (6 kilometers) apart.

Rodgers died at a hospital after being found shortly before 4 a.m. Around an hour earlier James was also discovered in a vehicle, and died at the scene after being shot multiple times.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

